Maruti Suzuki Nexa clocks 20 lakh units sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Fronx have a combined booking of 38,000 units and will be sold through Nexa showrooms.

Maruti Suzuki’s premium arm Nexa has announced a production milestone of 20 lakh (2 million) cumulative sales. The company sells Ignis, Baleno, XL6, Ciaz and the Grand Vitara through its Nexa showrooms. The Jimny and Fronx will also be sold via Nexa once they are launched in India.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa has around 440 showrooms across 280+ cities. According to the company, nearly 50% of its customers are under 35 years of age.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that Nexa has contributed to more than 20% of total Maruti Suzuki sales.

“With the recent unveiling of two new SUVs – Jimny and Fronx, the Nexa portfolio looks stronger than ever. Both have garnered combined booking numbers of over 38,000. We’re confident that the Nexa channel is poised for greater success in the upcoming year,” he added.

Under the Nexa umbrella, Maruti Suzuki also has Nexa Music, Nexa Lifestyle and Nexa Journeys for its customers. Nexa Lifestyle has collaborated with IIFA Awards, Sunburn, Supersonic and the Lollapalooza concert.