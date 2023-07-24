Maruti Suzuki Nexa celebrates 8-year anniversary: Over 20 lakh customers

Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail network, Nexa, has completed eight years in India. The Nexa line-up currently includes the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara, XL6 and Invicto.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, today announced that its premium retail network, Nexa, is celebrating eight glorious years in India. The Nexa brand identity was launched in 2015 with the philosophy of ‘Create. Inspire’. In a short span of eight years, Nexa has garnered over 20 lakh customers and has over 460 showrooms covering more than 280 cities in India.

Nexa celebrates 8th anniversary:

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa has completed eight years in India and it currently has eight models in its line-up. They are Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, Grand Vitara, Fronx, Jimny and Invicto. According to the company, there has been a significant increase in Nexa’s contribution to total Maruti Suzuki sales, from 5 percent in the first year of operations in 2015 to over 31 percent in Q1 FY23-24.

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 officially teased: India launch on August 30 [Video]

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the eighth anniversary of Nexa, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Driven by innovation and delivering global standards of automotive experiences, Nexa marked the first initiative by an automobile company to go beyond selling cars and create new formats of car buying experiences in India.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Invicto review:

He further added, “Conceptualized first in 2015, Nexa’s core philosophy aims at providing unique experiences, along with innovative and intelligent technology through a diverse product portfolio. NEXA’s successful eight years with over 2 million happy customers is a testimony of the trust that our customers have shown us over the years.”

Also Read: Top 5 retro roadster motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh: Triumph Speed 400, Harley X440 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.