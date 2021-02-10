Maruti Suzuki NEXA crosses 13 lakh sales: 19% of Maruti’s total sales in India

Maruti Suzuki NEXA has sold more than 13 lakh units in over five years. The retail channel's contribution of NEXA to total Maruti Suzuki sales enhanced from 5 % in 2015 to 19% in 2020-21.

Maruti Suzuki today announced that its premium retail network NEXA has crossed over 13 lakh sales in India, increasing its contribution to the company’s total sales. The NEXA retail chain first launched five years ago now makes up for 19 percent of Maruti’s total sales, up from 5 percent initially.

Maruti is proud to announce that NEXA continues to maintain its leading position as the 3rd largest automobile brand in India. It helped us attract a new set of customers who were earlier not considering us. This is evident from the fact that pre-determined buyers for NEXA cars have increased from 26% to over 50% in FY’2021 Over the years its share of contribution to total sales has enhanced from 5% to 19% in FY 2021, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

Be it the country’s fastest-selling premium hatchback Baleno, Ignis, S-Cross, Ciaz, or XL6, all NEXA products cater to the unique needs of its customers, he added.

The S-Cross gets 1.-litre K series BS6 petrol engine and the option of an automatic transmission. Maruti states that the S-Cross has doubled the average monthly sales post the launch of the new model. The sales of S-Cross petrol witnessed over 104% growth in Q2 and Q3 of 2020-21.

The new Ignis was first launched on 13th January 2017 and has gathered more than 1.4 lakh customers. The new model boasts updated SUV-like styling and the company states that 45% of customers fall in the age group below 35 years.

Besides the cars, NEXA also introduced three experiential pillars – NEXA MUSIC (creation of new English music), NEXA LIFESTYLE (creation of new lifestyle experiences), and NEXA JOURNEYS (creation of exclusive journeys).

