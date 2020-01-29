Maruti Suzuki plans blockbuster display with new Vitara Brezza, Ignis, Futuro-e at 2020 Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki India is all set to display multiple new concepts and products at Auto Expo 2020. The brand said in a press statement that it will be using the biennial event as a platform to showcase a new design language for its future cars and utility vehicles. Maruti Suzuki will be showcasing 17 vehicles at the Auto Expo 2020 including Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz S, XL6 and Japan-spec Swift Hybrid. Maruti Suzuki pavilion will be spread across an area of 4000 sq meter and has been divided into 4 zones. Now going in the details, first, Maruti Suzuki will be showcasing the Futuro-e concept and as per the company, the electric coupe-style concept vehicle will bring a global design perspective to India.

The concept is designed by conceptualized by Maruti Suzuki Team and the company is claiming to make the heads turn with this one. Next up, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza that made its debut at the Auto Expo 2016 and has been a blockbuster model for the company will be given a fresh new look. Apart from this, the Vitara Brezza will also get a BS6 petrol engine at the biennial event. The Ignis will also get an update with an upgraded SUV-like smart design with enhanced toughness in its new avatar. The company believes that the new Ignis will certainly appeal to the visitors with its new exterior design, state-of-the-art technology along with a spacious cabin.

At Auto Expo 2020, the company's pavilion will also house a Maruti Suzuki Studio for the first time. The said studio will help in creating a real-time digital connect with millions of viewers online. The said viewers will then be able

to see the various discussions conducted at the venue over the event.

Commenting on this, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that the highlight of the 15th edition of the Auto Expo is the company's resolve to bring greener technologies for mass adoption. As a Company, Maruti Suzuki has believed in bringing technologies that benefit the customers. Auto Expo 2020 is yet another opportunity for the brand to bring forth a vibrant display of vehicles. It reflects the brand's efforts for the customers as well as environment and also showcase The brand's commitment for the Indian

market.

He further added that Maruti Suzuki’s theme of ‘Mission Green Million’, at the Auto Expo is in line with the company's commitment to introduce newer, greener and customer-friendly technologies for the Indian customers. He also said that having successfully introduced key technologies such as Auto Gear Shift, SmartPlay, Smart Hybrid, and S-CNG, Maruti Suzuki is committed to accelerate its efforts to bring new technologies that bring convenience to the customers.