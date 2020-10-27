Maruti Suzuki, Microsoft collaborate on tech for Automated Driving Test Centres to speed up process

HAMS (Harnessing Automobile for Safety) tech has been deployed at Automated Driving Test Centre (ADTC), Dehradun in association with the Government of Uttarakhand

Maruti Suzuki India and Microsoft Research India have announced a collaboration under which Microsoft has developed a smartphone-based technology for testing applicants seeking driver’s licence. The technology called HAMS (Harnessing Automobile for Safety) has been deployed at Automated Driving Test Centre (ADTC), Dehradun in association with the Transport Department, Government of Uttarakhand. The technology is being developed and tested jointly by Maruti Suzuki-promoted Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) and Microsoft Research India.

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with state governments to set up Automated Driving Test Centres. These centres are equipped with video analytic technology to check driving skills of the applicants and replace manual assessment of candidates.

Deployment of HAMS at ADTC Dehradun has led to speeding up of the process. It now takes only 10 minutes to complete the test and generate the report. The average pass rate now stands at 54% as compared to over 90% in the earlier manual testing mode. Maruti states that the feedback from the candidates, including those who fail the test, has been positive and that the candidates have appreciated the objectivity and transparency of the entire process.

How does HAMS work?

During the testing process, the applicant’s car is fastened with a HAMS-enabled smartphone that monitors the driver as well as the road in-front. For driving tests, HAMS has been customised to include capabilities such as precise tracking of the vehicle’s trajectory during designated test

maneuvers. In case of a disagreement on the test results, applicants can also avail the option of viewing a video recording of their test drive.

The key features ADTC Dehradun include:

– Facial recognition to address identity fraud

– Automatic seat belt use detection

– Automatic detection of traffic signal violations

– Ability to validate driving correctness for standard maneuvers like S-round about, parallel parking,

reverse parking

– Monitoring kerb hits

– Automatic generation of test score and outcome

– Video evidence for candidates who wish to review their test

