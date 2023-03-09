Maruti Suzuki March discounts: Deals worth up to Rs 64,000

From the Alto, WagonR, and Swift to even the Dzire, we have the breakup of the deals offered in Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships.

It’s the final month of the financial year and Maruti Suzuki is offering some tempting offers across the range for those who are interested in purchasing a new car. From the most popular and best-selling vehicles to the value-for-money options, we take a look at all the vehicles and break down the discounts to make your buying experience easier.

Maruti Suzuki March discounts:

Car model Discount WagonR Up to Rs 64,000 Swift Up to Rs 54,000 Alto K10 Up to Rs 49,000 S-Presso Up to Rs 49,000 Celerio Up to Rs 44,000 Alto 800 Up to Rs 38,000 Dzire Up to Rs 10,000

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Discount up to Rs 64,000

The WagonR is one of the most successful cars sold in the market, but Maruti Suzuki is offering up to Rs 64,000 off on the tall boy hatchback. The 1-litre LXI and VXI trims get a discount of up to Rs 40,000. The deal is further sweetened with exchange offers on a vehicle older or less than 7 years. For the former, it is an additional up to Rs 15,000 and for the latter models, it is around Rs 20,000. Customers can also opt for a corporate deal that is up to Rs 4,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Discount up to Rs 54,000

The Swift is a very popular sporty hatchback and Maruti Suzuki is offering mouther watering deals on it. Top-level and well-equipped variants like the VXI, Z, and Z+ come with a discount of up to Rs 54,000. The break up includes a cash deal of up to Rs 30,000 plus and an exchange offer worth up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 4,000 off with a corporate exemption.

Good news for those wanting to buy the Maruti Suzuki Swift automatic as the VXI, Z, and Z+ trims offer a total rebate of Rs 34,000. The deal is a cash discount of around Rs 10,000, an exchange concession of Rs 20,000, and a corporate deduction of Rs 4,000.

The Swift’s entry-level LXI trim which is available with a total discount of Rs 29,000, includes a Rs 15,000 exchange policy, a flat consumer offer of Rs 10,000 and a corporate exemption of Rs 4,000. The Swift CNG, on the other hand, gets a flat Rs 10,000 deal without any additional exemptions.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso: Discount up to Rs 49,000

Maruti Suzuki launched the Alto K10 in August last year and created history by selling more than 20,000 units in the first month itself. Currently, the entire manual range — the LXI, VXI and the VXI+ — all offer up to a Rs 30,000 discount. The additional rebates available are up to Rs 15,000 in exchange and Rs 4,000 on the corporate deal. The CNG variant, on the other hand, comes with up to a Rs 15,000 discount and around a Rs 15,000 exchange policy.

The tall boy S-Press is also available with identical discounts as the Alto K10. Hence, it is up to Rs 49,000 off on the MRP.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Discount up to Rs 44,000

Maruti Suzuki is offering a substantial rebate on the Celerio which adds up to Rs 44,000. The hatchback offers a deduction of up to Rs 25,000 plus around Rs 15,000 in exchange and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. This deal is available on the entire manual range. The Celerio automatic or the AMT gets up to Rs 15,000 in exchange policy and an additional Rs 4,000 on the corporate deal. The CNG version offers a better deal with Rs 25,000 including up to Rs 10,000 discount and up to Rs 15,000 in exchange.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Discount up to Rs 38,000

Maruti Suzuki’s most affordable vehicle, the Alto 800, offers a deduction of Rs 38,000. Apart from the discount of Rs 20,000, there is an additional exchange offer worth up to Rs 15,000 and a corporate exemption of Rs 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Discount up to Rs 10,000

Once ruling the roost, the Dzire is currently managing to remain in the top 5 best-selling vehicles list. Maruti Suzuki is offering a nominal exchange deal of up to Rs 10,000. The sedan doesn’t come with a flat discount or corporate offers.

Disclaimer: The prices will vary from city to city and are subject to availability.

