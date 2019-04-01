Maruti Suzuki March 2019 sales down by 1.6 percent: FY2018-19 ends on a good note

Maruti Suzuki India has reported 1.6 percent decline in sales at 1,58,076 units in the month of March 2019. The company had sold 1,60,598 units in March last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. The domestic sales have declined marginally at 1,47,613 units last month compared to 1,48,582 units in the year ago month. The sales of minicars comprising Alto were at 16,826 units as compared to 37,511 units in March last year, down 55.1 percent. On the other hand, the sales of compact segment, including models like Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were up 19.8 percent at 82,532 units as against 68,885 units in March last year.

The company's mid sedan Maruti Suzuki Ciaz saw 3,672 new homes compared to 4,321 units in the same month a year ago. Sales of the company's utility vehicles like Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, were up 12.3 percent at 25,563 units as compared to 22,764 units in the year-ago month. Exports in March were down by 12.9 percent at 10,463 units as against 12,016 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said. For the 2018-19 fiscal, the company sold a total of 18,62,449 units, up 4.7 percent from 17,79,574 units in 2017-18. The company's sales in the domestic market stood at 17,53,700 units during the last fiscal, up 6.1 percent as compared with 16,53,500 units in 2017-18. Speaking of the exports by Maruti Suzuki in the last fiscal, the company exported a total of 1,08,749 units in comparison to 1,26,074 units in FY2017-18.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the Ciaz with a more powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine. The new Ciaz is still a winner on the fuel efficiency front as it delivers a claimed figure of 26.8 kmpl and beats its rivals. Prices for the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1.5 Diesel start at Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in three variants namely Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!