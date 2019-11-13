Maruti Suzuki launches Winter Service Camp: Offers on parts and labour till December 20

.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that it is offering benefits to its existing customers by introducing the Winter Service Camp. The camp is being held from November 11 to December 20, 2019, and is offering benefits on parts and labour in addition to other offers included as a part of the service camp.

Included in the package is a free 27-point vehicle inspection and a complimentary dry wash or exterior wash of the vehicle. The vehicle inspection would include a check to see its health and that of the car's major components such as the battery, heating, ventilation, electrical system and brakes among others.

Dealers will also be providing offers on parts and accessories during the period while customers can also avail offers on service labour charges as a part of the camp. These offers would be offered to all Maruti Suzuki customers ate Arena or Nexa dealerships nation-wide

Maruti Suzuki’s current product offering consist of the Alto 800, Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco and the Vitara Brezza which are sold from the Arena dealerships. The Nexa dealer network caters to the premium offerings from Maruti which include the Ignis, Baleno, Baleno RS, Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6.