Maruti Suzuki launches Festive Edition kits for Alto, Celerio, WagonR at prices starting Rs 25,490

Maruti Suzuki today announced the launch of Festive Edition kits for three of its cars in the lineup – Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, and Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The Festive Edition of the Alto will come with a Pioneer touchscreen music system, Kenwood speakers, security system, dual-tone seat covers, steering wheel cover, among other additions. The Festive Edition of the Celerio will get Sony double din audio with Bluetooth, new seat covers, piano black body side moldings, and new mats. The WagonR Festive Edition boasts front and rear bumper protectors, front upper grill chrome garnish, side skirts, themed seat covers, interior styling kit, and more.

The Festive Edition kits are available at a price of Rs 25,490 for the Alto, Rs 25,990 for the Celerio, and Rs 29,990 for the WagonR and will be fitted at Maruti Suzuki dealerships.

The entry car segment has witnessed a surge in demand this year. Maruti Suzuki’s stalwarts – Alto, WagonR, and Celerio collectively contribute 75% of the entry segment and have driven the revival of entry segment cars.

Maruti Suzuki is excited to launch the bold and spirited festive edition variants of our top-selling cars. These special editions will stir up the festive enthusiasm with their dashing looks, style, and comfort. Exclusive accessory kits for every edition will empower our trusted customers to choose and reflect their own distinctive styles this festive season, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

The Alto has been on Maruti’s product portfolio for two decades. It has been the best-selling car in India for the last 16 consecutive years with 40 lakh customers. The WagonR too has been around for about 20 years and consistently makes its ways in the top 10 car models in the country.

