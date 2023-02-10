Maruti Suzuki launches Black Edition Arena range: Alto K10 to Brezza

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Black Edition range of cars with its Arena lineup which is finished in a new Pearl Midnight Black colour.

Maruti Suzuki, celebrating 40 years in India, has introduced a range of Black Edition cars to its Arena lineup, which includes the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga. The Black Edition cars will be finished in a new Pearl Midnight Black colour. The carmaker will also offer limited edition accessory packages for them.

The special Arena Black Edition is available in the top two variants of the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga. Prices for the celebratory Arena Black Edition range of cars remain consistent with the standard range of Arena cars. The Accessory packages are available at special discounted prices.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki Swift now gets ESP as standard feature

Speaking about the Black Edition cars, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said, “We are delighted to introduce the Arena Black Limited Edition cars for our patrons. The special Arena Black Limited Edition models add a dynamic appearance to the range.”

He added, “In addition, customers may also choose genuine accessories to further customise and improve the appearance of their Black Limited Edition vehicle. We are confident our customers will appreciate all our beloved Arena models in this new look as much as they have appreciated them since their launch.”

Maruti Suzuki is not the only manufacturer to introduce cars in all-black, as Tata Motors offers something very similar in its SUV range called the Dark Edition, which has seen a fair amount of success.