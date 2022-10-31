Maruti Suzuki launches Baleno and XL6 CNG models starting from ₹8.28 lakh

It is the first for Nexa to launch CNG vehicles with the Baleno and XL6.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Baleno and XL6 CNG models in India. These two cars mark the first from Nexa’s range to feature CNG technology. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG has been launched at a starting price of ₹8.28 lakh for the Delta variant and it goes upto ₹9.21 lakh for the Zeta variant. The XL6 in offered in a single Zeta variant and priced at ₹12.24 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom).

Variant Maruti Baleno CNG Maruti XL6 CNG Delta (MT) ₹8.28 lakh Zeta (MT) ₹9.21 lakh ₹12.24 lakh

As per Maruti Suzuki, there’s been a growing popularity of CNG, and comment that even Nexa buyers prefer lower emissions and running costs. It is to be noted that Maruti Suzuki has been offering CNG kits for over two decades now.

Maruti Suzuki has an extensive model list offering CNG iterations like the Alto, WagonR, Ertiga, Dzire etc and with the inclusion of Baleno and XL^, the brand now has a total of 12 models with CNG in its portfolio.

Both Baleno and XL6 have received some changes including new features in the cabin such as a 360-degree camera, heads-up display, an updated digital instrument cluster and a new 9-inch digital touchscreen.

The Maruti Baleno CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine and claims to return a fuel efficiency of 30.61 km/kg* in the CNG setup. The powertrain produces 75.9bhp of power in the CNG mode and 88.5bhp of power in the petrol mode. Similarly, the torque is at 98.5Nm in CNG mode and 113Nm in petrol mode.

The Maruti XL6 CNG draws power from a 1.5-litre K Series petrol motor that claims a fuel efficiency of 26.32 km/kg*. The MPV produces 86.6bhp in the CNG mode and 99.23bhp in the petrol mode.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG and the XL6 S-CNG can also be owned through the brand’s subscription program at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from ₹18,403 and ₹30,821 respectively.