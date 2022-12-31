Maruti Suzuki launches ARENAVerse, its second Metaverse platform

Maruti Suzuki has launched the ARENEVerse platform that will allow users to indulge in an immersive virtual experience. It is the company’s second such program after the NEXAVerse.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, has announced the launch of ARENAVerse. It is a Metaverse platform for Maruti’s Arena showroom network that will allow users to indulge in an immersive virtual experience with their favourite Maruti Suzuki vehicles. It is worth mentioning that this is the company’s second such program after the NEXAVerse that was introduced early this year.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the launch of this platform builds on the company’s commitment to providing a more interactive and immersive retail experience for new-age consumers. Going forward, one will also be able to digitally interact with sales representatives and configure cars as per their needs in ARENAVerse.

Speaking on the introduction of ARENAVerse, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we have ensured that our already strong digital journey is further fortified to suit the requirements of new-age customers. We set the wheels of the metaverse in motion with NEXAverse which has been a resounding success, with over 10,000 bookings for the Grand Vitara coming from the NEXAverse alone.”

He added, “With ARENAVerse, we have taken this digital journey a notch up, by bringing the country’s largest auto retail network ARENA to the Metaverse and ensuring that our customers’ digital experiences are as personalised and dynamic as possible. There is immense potential in the global online ecosystem of metaverse that provides companies with the platform to grow without geographical boundaries and time zones.”

“This presents huge opportunities for us at MSIL to touch our most remote customers by integrating our technological innovation with our vast network across India. We are very excited about what the meta-universe has in store for us and how we navigate through it to bring the best of experiences for our customers,” Srivastava concluded.

In 2021, Maruti Suzuki digitised 24 out of 26 car buying steps and empowered its ecosystem to adapt simultaneously for a seamless end-to-end experience. Whether it was its Smart Finance service, the ‘MS Chatbot’ or ‘S-Assist’, the company says that it has always prioritised customer satisfaction while nurturing new-age innovations.

