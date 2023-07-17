Maruti Suzuki July 2023 car discounts: Up to Rs 60,000 off on Alto K10, S-Presso, Swift & more

Check out the latest car discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars for the month of July 2023. The company is offering benefits worth up to Rs 60,000 on Alto K10, S-Presso, Swift and other models.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, is offering lucrative discounts across its Arena portfolio for prospective buyers this month. The company’s Arena line-up which includes models such as the Alto K10, S-Presso, Swift, WagonR and more are available with benefits worth up to Rs 60,000. Check out the latest car discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars for July 2023 here.

Maruti Suzuki July 2023 car discounts:

Maruti Arena model July 2023 Discount Alto K10 Up to Rs 60,000 WagonR Up to Rs 49,000 Swift Up to Rs 50,000 S-Presso Up to Rs 58,000 Celerio Up to Rs 54,000 Eeco Up to Rs 29,000 Dzire Up to Rs 10,000 Brezza No discount Ertiga No discount

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Up to Rs 60,000 discount

Maruti Suzuki is offering up to Rs 60,000 discount on its entry-level model – Alto K10. Its petrol and CNG variants are available with up to Rs 40,000 and Rs 20,000 cash benefits respectively. Moreover, there is an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 and Rs 4,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Up to Rs 49,000 discount

The WagonR is one of Maruti’s top-selling models and it is available with benefits worth up to Rs 49,000 this month. It gets a Rs 25,000 cash discount on both petrol and CNG variants. Also, the company is providing an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000 and Rs 4,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Up to Rs 50,000 discount

Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling hatchback, the Swift, gets discounts of up to Rs 50,000 in July 2023. The company is offering an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000 and Rs 5,000 corporate discount. Further, there is a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on all the variants of the car.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Up to Rs 58,000 discount

The S-Presso is available with benefits of up to Rs 58,000 this month. It gets a cash discount of Rs 39,000 on both petrol and CNG variants. Moreover, there is an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 and Rs 4,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Up to Rs 54,000 discount

Next on the list, we have the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. It is available with benefits of up to Rs 54,000. The Celerio gets a Rs 35,000 cash discount on petrol and Rs 30,000 off on CNG variants. Also, there is an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 and Rs 4,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Up to Rs 29,000 discount

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets discounts worth up to Rs 29,000 in July 2023. There is a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 4,000 corporate benefits.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Up to Rs 10,000 discount

Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire is the best-selling sedan in India and it seldom gets discounts due to high demand in the market. However, this month it is available with an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza & Ertiga

No discount

Maruti Suzuki is not offering any discounts on Brezza sub-compact SUV and Ertiga MPV this month. Also, it’s worth mentioning that the actual discount offers on the Maruti Suzuki Arena models might vary depending on the model and location of the dealership.

