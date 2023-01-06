Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar comparison. We compare the upcoming Jimny 5-door versus the 3-door Thar in terms of design, dimension, engine specifications, and more.

When speaking about off-roaders, the Mahindra Thar is what comes to everyone’s mind as it established itself as the most capable yet affordable 4X4. However, with Maruti Suzuki planning to launch the Jimny in India, the Thar could soon be in a spot where it could become tricky to navigate. Or would it?

It all comes down to pricing and given that the Jimny will remind fans of once all-time great Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, the competition could be intense. Let’s compare the two vehicles in terms of design, platform, dimension, and engine specifications to see how they stand against each other.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar – Design and dimension

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is based on a body-on-frame design, meaning the body sits on a separate chassis and does not contribute to the strength or structure of the vehicle, unlike other Maruti Suzuki cars that have a monocoque chassis. The Jimny features an upright front grille with round headlights, flared wheel arches, and a boxy overall design similar to a scaled-down G-Wagon.

The Mahindra Thar also sports a body-on-frame design, something that is essential for off-roading. The Thar’s design has been talked about so much and its resemblance to the Jeep Wrangler, however, Mahindra’s unique touches make the Thar stand out. The Thar can be had with a soft or a hard roof.

Dimensions Jimny Thar Length 3850 mm 3985 mm Width 1645 mm 1820 mm Height 1730 mm 1920 mm Wheelbase 2550 mm 2450 mm Ground Clearance 210 mm 219 mm Weight 1190 kg 1750 kg Doors 5 3

In terms of dimension, the Mahindra Thar is wider, longer, and taller than the Maruti Suzuki Jimny despite the latter having a five-door configuration. However, the Jimny has a longer wheelbase, which is not the ideal thing to have when it comes to off-roading.

Jimny vs Thar – Engine specifications

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by the carmaker’s tried and tested 1.5-litre K-Series engine that makes 102bhp and 137Nm of peak torque with the help of a manual, or an automatic gearbox. The Jimy will come with a four-wheel-drive system, however, it’s not known if it will have a low-ratio transfer case or the same system as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG launched in India

The Mahindra Thar on the other hand can be had with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 150bhp and 300Nm of torque, or with a 2.2-litre diesel mill that makes 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a six-speed manual and an automatic with a part-time 4X4 system with a low-ratio transfer case.

Specifications Jimny Thar (P) Thar (D) Displacement 1.5-litre 2.0-litre 2.2-litre Power 102 bhp 150 bhp 130 bhp Torque 137 Nm 300 Nm 300 Nm Gearbox MT/AT MT/AT MT/AT Mileage — 15.2 kmpl 15.2 kmpl

Comparing the two, the Mahindra Thar is the more powerful option, however, the 1.5-litre petrol engine is also capable of munching miles as it is the same unit that powers the Ertiga, XL-6, Brezza, and the Ciaz.

Practicality

The Mahindra Thar, despite being larger among the two, is a three-door version. The Thar can either carry four occupants or two with luggage at the rear. Space is a constraint and Mahindra is looking at addressing this with the five-door version of the Thar that will be launched in India soon.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, on the other hand, is smaller in dimension, but has the added practicality of two more doors, making it easier for passengers at the rear. Boot space may not be the best in class, but the provision of some space at the rear is enough to carry luggage for short trips.