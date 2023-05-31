Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Gypsy – How do they compare against each other?

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has big shoes to fill, especially when taking over from the iconic Gypsy. How do they compare?

When it comes to off-roading, there is one name synonymous with it — Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. It was used by amateur off-road enthusiasts, professionals, off-road competitions like rallying, the police, and even the military. Such was the capability the Gypsy had, however, there were considerable sacrifices as well.

Maruti Suzuki eventually decided to pull the plugs, but the fan following never let the iconic name die. Today, the Gypsy is still a sought-after vehicle demanding prices up to almost Rs 7 lakh for a well-kept example.

Now, there is a new kid in the block, trying to take over — the new Suzuki Jimny. How do the two compare in terms of performance, capabilities, and everyday practicality? Let’s take a look.

Performance

Let’s start with performance. The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy was initially launched with a 1.0-litre engine that made 45bhp, while in 1996, Maruti Suzuki updated the Gypsy with the Maruti Esteem’s 1.3-litre unit that made 60bhp. The engine was later tweaked to make 80bhp before it was discontinued.

In the hands of enthusiasts, the Gypsy saw many engine swaps, mostly from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and even turbocharging it. Some examples have had even bigger displacement engines, including diesel powertrains from the Scorpio.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, however, uses a more modern 1.5-litre unit that powers the Brezza, Ciaz, and Ertiga, which makes 103bhp. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed auto, while the Gypsy was sold with a 4-speed manual, later updated to a 5-speed manual.

Capabilities

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy was a tank off-road. It could take on any sort of obstacle with its low-ratio 4WD gearbox with minimal to no damage at all. Enthusiasts often say that when it comes to off-road capabilities, only a battle tank stands a chance to outdo the Gypsy. It had no electronic aids, no diff locks, and no assists whatsoever, however, a lot of aftermarket accessories were available, including portal axles.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny carries forward that DNA but in a more composed manner. The Jimny gets electronic aids such as hill hold and hill descent control, along with brake-actuated diff locks to offer better traction.

Everyday practicality

When it comes to everyday practicality, the Jimny is a luxury compared to the Gypsy. The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy’s leaf spring suspension gave it a hard ride, while the engine stresses at speeds around 80kmph on the highway.

The engine was also a gas guzzler while the vehicle was notorious for electrical faults. Couple that with wind-up windows, manual locks, analogue gauges, and brakes that were more of a suggestion than a function, the Gypsy is better suited to off-road than on-road.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has better suspension, a more refined engine, a choice of an automatic gearbox, good AC, better lights, power windows, smartphone connectivity, and better brakes making the Jimny much more livable. Also, safety features such as multiple airbags, ABS, ISOFIX child seat anchors, etc make it safer than the Gypsy.

There will soon be several aftermarket products to make the Jimny as capable as the Gypsy off the road, however, the Gypsy will remain the undisputed champion.