Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Fronx vs Brezza! War of the sub-4 metres 

Maruti Suzuki is trying to strengthen its grip on the SUV segment in India which is currently dominated by Mahindra and Tata Motors. In order to undertake this mammoth task, it has launched one new SUV, the Grand Vitara and showcased two more at the 2023 Auto Expo for the sub-4 metres SUV category. The carmaker’s latest challengers are the much-awaited Jimny 5-door and the Baleno-based Fronx SUV. Measuring under 4-metres, let’s see how these offering stand up to each other.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Fronx vs Brezza: Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door Maruti Suzuki Fronx Maruti Suzuki Brezza Length 3985mm 3995mm 3995mm Width 1645mm 1765mm 1790mm Height 1720mm 1550mm 1695mm Wheelbase 2590mm 2520mm 2500mm Ground Clearance 210mm – 200mm Boot Space 208L 308L 328L Fuel Tank Capacity 40L 37L 48L Wheel Size 195/80 R15 195/60 R16 215/60 R16

Although the Maruti-Suzuki Jimny is the smallest of the lot in terms of length, it is the tallest and has the largest wheelbase. At a height of 1720mm, it stands 170mm taller than the Maruti Fronx. However, despite being based on the Baleno hatchback, the Fronx has a bigger boot space than the Jimny at 308 litres whereas the Jimny is capacious enough for 208 litres. Despite Maruti Jimny’s sheer size and height that gives it an unmissable road presence, it drives on 15-inch wheels whereas both Fronx and Brezza get 16-inch wheels.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Fronx vs Brezza: Engine specifications

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Maruti Suzuki Fronx Maruti Suzuki Fronx Maruti Suzuki Brezza Displacement 1.5L 1.2L 1.0L 1.5L Engine Type Normal Normal Turbo Boosterjet Mild Hybrid Cylinders 4 4 3 4 Power (BHP) 103.5 @ 6000rpm 88.7 @ 6000rpm 98.6 @ 5500rpm 101.5 @ 6000rpm Torque 134Nm @ 4000rpm 113Nm @ 4400rpm 148Nm @ 2000 – 4500rpm 137Nm @ 4400rpm Manual 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed Automatic 4-speed Torque converter 5-speed AMT 6-speed Torque converter 6-speed Torque converter Claimed Manual Mileage – – 20.15kmpl Claimed Auto Mileage – – 19.80kmpl

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered with a choice of two petrol engines. First up is the 1.0-litre Boosterjet petrol engine re-entering the company portfolio that made its debut with the 2017 Baleno. It produces 98.6bhp and a peak torque of 148Nm. The most powerful engine of all three cars is Maruti Suzuki Brezza’s 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns 101.5bhp. All three cars get the option of a 5-speed or more transmission option except the Jimny which gets a 4-speed torque converter.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Fronx vs Brezza: Price and launch in India

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched in May 2023 while the Fronx will be launched in April 2023. It is expected that the Maruti Fronx price tag will be between 8-12 lakhs while the Maruti Jimny price is expected to be around Rs. 12 lakh. It will rival the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door in India.