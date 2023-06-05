Maruti Jimny accessories. Here are our top 5 must-have accessories for the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny dreams are getting closer to reality for many and enthusiasts have already made big plans for accessorising the SUV. If you are one of them, you either have a list or are confused with the options available. Here’s our pick of accessories for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Top 5 must-have accessories for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Roof rack

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny may be a five-door SUV but it is a compact vehicle. This means that more than two people and luggage could be a bit cramped. The solution to this a getting a roof rack from Maruti Suzuki itself, which not only allows luggage but also as mounting points for other accessories such as lights.

Spare wheel cover

An issue with spare wheels left exposed includes theft and damage. Adding a wheel cover is not 100 percent protection, but is a great deterrent for those looking to cause damage. Maruti Suzuki offers spare wheel covers in chrome or black, which we highly recommend.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki Jimny official accessories detailed

Side cladding

Side claddings offer protection to an extent, while also adding to the aesthetics of the vehicle. For the Jimny, Maruti Suzuki offers claddings in silver, which in our opinion is something that should be considered.

Aftermarket bumpers

This is not an official accessory, however, for those looking to do some serious off-roading, a bumper is a must, as it not only offers protection but also improves the approach and departure angles. There will be many aftermarket ones to choose from but we recommend something from a reputed manufacturer as the Jimny comes with airbags. Also, such an add-on can be illegal, so do verify it before opting for one.

Underbody protection

Off-roaders do have an Achilles heel, and that’s the sump and the differential. Similar to bumpers, there are many aftermarket options to choose from and if serious off-roading is in mind, we highly recommend good underbody protection.