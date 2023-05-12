Maruti Suzuki Jimny production begins in India: Price announcement soon

The production of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV has commenced in India ahead of its official launch. This Mahindra Thar rival’s prices will be announced in June 2023.

Maruti Suzuki has commenced the production of the Jimny 5-door SUV at its Gurugram plant in Haryana. The all-new 5-door version of the Jimny made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023. Bookings for the same are already open and its prices will be announced early next month. The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny will directly rival the Mahindra Thar.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Bookings and delivery

The bookings for the all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny began on January 12, 2023. As of now, this 5-door lifestyle SUV has bagged around 26,500 bookings. The prices of the Jimny will be officially revealed early next month and the deliveries are also expected to commence immediately after the launch.

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Engine and gearbox

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Price and competition

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be offered in two trim levels, Zeta and Alpha, which will be spread across four variants. As per the latest media reports, the Jimny 5-door SUV will be priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom. However, we will get to know the actual prices next month. It will take on the likes of the Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, etc.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.