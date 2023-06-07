Maruti Suzuki Jimny priced at Rs 12.74 lakh onwards

Maruti Suzuki Jimny prices announced. The Jimny starts at Rs 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom and is available in a total of 6 variants.

Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch of its highly anticipated off-roader Jimny at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Jimny will be available for deliveries starting today across all Nexa showrooms in the country. The Jimny was first unveiled earlier this year at the Auto Expo.

Variant Price Variant Price Zeta MT Rs 12.74 lakh Zeta AT Rs 13.94 lakh Alpha MT Rs 13.69 lakh Alpha AT Rs 14,89 lakh Alpha MT (Dual Tone) Rs 13.85 lakh Alpha AT (Dual Tone) Rs 15.05 lakh

The Jimny (5-door) will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants with Automatic and Manual transmission choices. Announcing the prices of the Jimny, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are privileged to introduce the legendary Jimny, a symbol of adventure, into the Indian market. With its timeless design and exceptional off-road capabilities powered by Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology, the Jimny has been breaking stereotypes for over 5 decades since its global debut in 1970.”

He added, “The launch of Jimny (5-door) marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker. We are delighted with the response it has received from both prospective customers and critics alike. It gives me immense pleasure to announce that India will proudly serve as the mother plant for the Jimny (5-door) and will be the first market for its launch.”

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by the carmaker’s 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. The Jimny features a low-ratio transfer case helping the SUV go off-road. The Jimny features a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, push start/stop button, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny’s primary competition in the Indian market is the Mahindra Thar and the Gurkha, with the former being a popular choice amongst enthusiasts for its capabilities.