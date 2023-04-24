Maruti Suzuki Jimny price leaked online: To start under Rs 10 lakh?

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV have leaked online before its official launch. This Mahindra Thar-rival off-roader is likely to be priced from Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most-anticipated SUVs in India. The 5-door version of the Jimny made its global debut at Auto Expo 2023 and its prices will be announced next month. Ahead of the official launch, the prices of the Maruti Jimny have leaked online via a dealer invoice. The expected variant-wise prices of the Jimny are mentioned in the table below.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Expected price

Jimny variant Price (ex-showroom) On-road price (appx.) Zeta MT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.40 lakh Zeta AT Rs 11.59 lakh Rs 13.45 lakh Alpha MT Rs 12.29 lakh Rs 13.95 lakh Alpha AT Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 15.98 lakh Source: YouTube/Shaan Life

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV will be offered in two trim levels, Zeta and Alpha, which will be spread across four variants. As per the leaked dealer invoice on the internet, the prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will start at Rs 9.99 lakh for the base Zeta MT variant while the top-spec Alpha AT variant will cost Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Jimny at Auto Expo 2023:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be a 1.5-litre K-series naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This motor develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed automatic transmission. The upcoming Jimny will get the AllGrip Pro 4X4 system as standard for superior off-road capabilities.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Features and safety

In terms of features, the new Jimny 5-door SUV will get a 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys speakers, etc. The safety equipment will include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill hold control, hill descent control, reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera and more.

