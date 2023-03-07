Top Maruti Suzuki Jimny accessories that will soon be available for the SUV. Here’s what Maruti Suzuki could offer as genuine accessories for the Jimny.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has many off-road enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the launch and in many cases, the delivery as well. The new Jimny is a perfect platform for customisation and many have already made a long list of what needs to go on. However, Maruti Suzuki also offers genuine accessories for the Jimny.

Showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the Jimny had a few add-ons to make it stand out, and going by that, here are some official accessories Maruti Suzuki will offer for the Jimny SUV.

Roof rack

Roof rails are common in most cars, however, the Jimny features a flat roof with drip rails, allowing customers to install a host of features such as roof racks, roof-top tents, awnings, and more. But what’s more interesting is that Maruti Suzuki offers roof racks, which are sturdier than what you find in cars. For those seeking adventure, the roof rack is something to consider.

Side cladding

The Jimny features black wheel arches, however, for those looking to beef up the Jimny and add a bit of protection, the side cladding is something you need to look out for. The claddings, finished in silver, protect the lower section of the Jimny while giving it a more muscular look.

Also Read 5 features Maruti Suzuki Brezza has, Fronx misses out

Decals

Size does matter when off-roading, the smaller and lighter, the better. However, the small SUV can portray its name much louder than the competition with the Jimny decals. At the Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki showcased a Jimny with decals stretching the entire side that reads ‘Jimny’, which will hopefully be a part of the accessories list.

Spare tyre cover

The Jimny, like most traditional SUVs, carries its spare wheel on the tailgate. There is a protective shield that covers the rim but largely leaves the tyre exposed. Maruti Suzuki showcased a chrome cover that goes over the entire tyre, which can be part of the carmaker’s official accessories list for the Jimny. There is also a black option.

Chrome accents

Chrome touches for the grille, door handles, foglamp housing, and tail lamps are common parts with the accessories list, and looking at the chrome accents on the Jimny, these can be a part of it. They can either be bought solo or as a package, and Maruti Suzuki has not revealed prices for any of the accessories yet.