Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Spy shot: Mahindra Thar rival spotted in Manesar

The Suzuki Jimny has been seen testing around Manesar, near the Maruti Suzuki plant. The Jimny is rumoured to be launched in India in 3-door and new 5-door versions.

Maruti Suzuki India is rumoured to be working on introducing the pocket-rocket off-roader — the new Suzuki Jimny. Now, a brand new Suzuki Jimny Sierra has been spotted testing on Indian roads in Manesar, close to Maruti Suzuki’s manufacturing plant. The model seen in the Youtube video by Kar DIY used no camouflage film, not even concealing the badges. The vehicle which has been seen driving on Indian roads on temporary Haryana plates are said to be test mules. This could mean that the Jimny is seriously being considered for the Indian market. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been rumoured to be manufactured and sold in India in the near future.

The Jimny which has been spotted on Indian roads was in full production spec Sierra model with a white exterior paint finish and black alloy wheels. The Jimny will be the official replacement for the Gypsy and is sold as a 3-door vehicle internationally. At the 2020 Auto Expo in February, Maruti Suzuki had showcased the Jimny to the Indian public to gauge the response from the market. Following which, rumours surfaced that automaker may begin manufacturing the Jimny and also engineer a 5-door version specifically for India. However, it is believed that both the 3-door and 5-door models would be offered in the Indian market.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine. The same motor which is offered in the 2020 Vitara Brezza. The engine produces 103hp and 138Nm of torque. Being a proper off-roader, the Jimny will offer a selectable 4×4 system. As for a timeline, the Jimny is not expected to arrive in India any sooner than 2021. Currently, Maruti Suzuki has not confirmed its plans for the Jimny. But if launched, the Jimny would directly compete against the recently launched Mahindra Thar, but with more competitive pricing being a petrol-only model. But the 5-door model may also leave us pleasantly surprised knowing Maruti Suzuki.

Source: Kar DIY (Youtube)

