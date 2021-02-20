Maruti Suzuki Jimny India launch being evaluated: 5-door version of this rugged SUV likely here

It may be recalled that MSIL currently manufactures the Jimny in India for left-hand drive markets. The required tools as well as dyes are there in place.

By:February 20, 2021 12:36 PM

Maruti Suzuki showcased the Jimny SUV at the Auto Expo 2021. Ever since the SUV has been the talk of the town and while Maruti Suzuki hasn’t yet confirmed if the SUV will indeed be sold here, now is a ray of hope. On an investor call (yes, the new normal you see), Shashank Shrivastava the executive director for marketing as well as sales at MSIL said that “We are currently evaluating the feasibility of it being launched in the domestic market. As you may recall, we had shown this Jimny at the Auto Expo in February 2020, and we got some really nice response. And we are currently studying the various aspects of the marketing as to when, if at all, we can launch that vehicle in India.”

It may be recalled that MSIL currently manufactures the Jimny in India for left-hand drive markets. The required tools as well as dyes are there in place. However, for the Indian car market, a 5-door version makes more sense. The Jimny can then practically be a full-fledged family car. At present, we have the Mahindra Thar that is bringing in some crazy numbers as far as sales are concerned. Even Mahindra is said to be mulling a 5-door version because the present 3-door isn’t really for five people.

The Jimny though will only have a 1.5-litre petrol engine. This is the same engine from the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 as well as the S-Cross and Vitara Brezza. It makes 104hp of power and 138Nm. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic. The SUV is will be built on a ladder frame chassis, employ 4-wheel drive and ride on 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Jimny could also be launched with the Gypsy nameplate. The Gypsy brand has a high recall and as we have seen with the Tata Safari, could evoke the right emotions.

With inputs from PTI

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan deliveries begin: 100 bikes handed over to customers in Kerala

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan deliveries begin: 100 bikes handed over to customers in Kerala

All-new Honda HR-V unveiled: Gets new hybrid powertrain, enhanced fuel efficiency

All-new Honda HR-V unveiled: Gets new hybrid powertrain, enhanced fuel efficiency

Yamaha's upcoming fully-faired MT-07 supersport can be the R6 replacement: Here's what to expect!

Yamaha's upcoming fully-faired MT-07 supersport can be the R6 replacement: Here's what to expect!

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 commercial electric bike launched: Boasts 350kg payload, higher range

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 commercial electric bike launched: Boasts 350kg payload, higher range

Volkswagen India looking to bring in electric cars: First car to be expected by this time

Volkswagen India looking to bring in electric cars: First car to be expected by this time

Ather Energy opens experience center in Pune: 40-city presence in India by 2021 end

Ather Energy opens experience center in Pune: 40-city presence in India by 2021 end

How the Nissan Magnite is made: One car every five minutes

How the Nissan Magnite is made: One car every five minutes

Pre-owned diesel car sales jump to 65% in 2020, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire most searched vehicle: Droom

Pre-owned diesel car sales jump to 65% in 2020, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire most searched vehicle: Droom

TVS Apache RR310 price hiked: Now closer to KTM RC390's pricing

TVS Apache RR310 price hiked: Now closer to KTM RC390's pricing

McLaren Artura breaks cover! Plug-in hybrid supercar with 671 hp and 330 km/h top speed

McLaren Artura breaks cover! Plug-in hybrid supercar with 671 hp and 330 km/h top speed

India's fastest electric bike SVM Prana video review: Top speed, range, acceleration tested!

India's fastest electric bike SVM Prana video review: Top speed, range, acceleration tested!

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth video review: Mileage, specs, features

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth video review: Mileage, specs, features

Volkswagen Taigun spearheading brand's transformation to an SUV maker for Indians

Volkswagen Taigun spearheading brand's transformation to an SUV maker for Indians

After rocket thrusters, Elon Musk now wants upcoming Tesla Roadster to 'hover'

After rocket thrusters, Elon Musk now wants upcoming Tesla Roadster to 'hover'

Kia K8 unveiled: Striking-looking sedan might be launched in India

Kia K8 unveiled: Striking-looking sedan might be launched in India

BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 model by this much!

BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 model by this much!

eBikeGo electric two-wheeler logistics to expand to 30 cities by 2022: Secures Rs 10.91 crore funding

eBikeGo electric two-wheeler logistics to expand to 30 cities by 2022: Secures Rs 10.91 crore funding

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition revealed: India launch soon!

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition revealed: India launch soon!

BS6 CFMoto 300 NK revealed ahead of India launch: What to expect from 390 Duke, G310R rivalling streetfighter!

BS6 CFMoto 300 NK revealed ahead of India launch: What to expect from 390 Duke, G310R rivalling streetfighter!

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Sportier Polo GT-rival to be launched soon

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Sportier Polo GT-rival to be launched soon