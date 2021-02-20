Maruti Suzuki Jimny India launch being evaluated: 5-door version of this rugged SUV likely here

It may be recalled that MSIL currently manufactures the Jimny in India for left-hand drive markets. The required tools as well as dyes are there in place.

Maruti Suzuki showcased the Jimny SUV at the Auto Expo 2021. Ever since the SUV has been the talk of the town and while Maruti Suzuki hasn’t yet confirmed if the SUV will indeed be sold here, now is a ray of hope. On an investor call (yes, the new normal you see), Shashank Shrivastava the executive director for marketing as well as sales at MSIL said that “We are currently evaluating the feasibility of it being launched in the domestic market. As you may recall, we had shown this Jimny at the Auto Expo in February 2020, and we got some really nice response. And we are currently studying the various aspects of the marketing as to when, if at all, we can launch that vehicle in India.”

It may be recalled that MSIL currently manufactures the Jimny in India for left-hand drive markets. The required tools as well as dyes are there in place. However, for the Indian car market, a 5-door version makes more sense. The Jimny can then practically be a full-fledged family car. At present, we have the Mahindra Thar that is bringing in some crazy numbers as far as sales are concerned. Even Mahindra is said to be mulling a 5-door version because the present 3-door isn’t really for five people.

The Jimny though will only have a 1.5-litre petrol engine. This is the same engine from the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 as well as the S-Cross and Vitara Brezza. It makes 104hp of power and 138Nm. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic. The SUV is will be built on a ladder frame chassis, employ 4-wheel drive and ride on 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Jimny could also be launched with the Gypsy nameplate. The Gypsy brand has a high recall and as we have seen with the Tata Safari, could evoke the right emotions.

With inputs from PTI

