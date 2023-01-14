Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets over 3,000 bookings in two days: Launch soon

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV has garnered over 3,000 bookings within two days. Prices of this off-road lifestyle sport utility vehicle are likely to be revealed by May this year.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is currently the talk of the town. The 5-door version of the Jimny made its global debut at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. Bookings for the same are already open online on the company’s official website and offline at Maruti’s Nexa dealerships. This off-road lifestyle sport utility vehicle has garnered over 3,000 bookings within two days.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Bookings details

Maruti Suzuki is accepting bookings for the Jimny 5-door SUV online on the company’s official Nexa website and offline at its Nexa dealerships across the country. One can book it for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Now, Maruti Suzuki revealed to Express Drives that the Jimny 5-door SUV has garnered over 3,000 confirmed bookings within two days.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs comparison

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Jimny is a 1.5-litre K-series naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. It’s worth mentioning that this SUV gets the older K15B motor and not the K15C mill that we get to see in newer Maruti cars. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT with AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Jimny at Auto Expo 2023:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Price and rivals

The prices of the 5-door version of the Maruti Suzuki are expected to be revealed in April or May this year. It will slot between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara in the company’s India line-up. Upon launch, the Jimny will directly rival the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha in the Indian market.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023 day one highlights: Maruti eVX to Tata Harrier EV

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.