Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx reach 40,000 bookings mark: Price reveal soon

Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the Fronx sub-compact SUVs have gathered almost 40,000 bookings within 70 days. The prices of the Fronx will be revealed next month while the Jimny 5-door will be launched in May 2023.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, showcased the 5-door version of the Jimny along with the all-new Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023 and the internet went gaga over them. Pre-bookings for the same commenced on January 12 and these sport utility vehicles have now gathered almost 40,000 cumulative bookings. Maruti Suzuki will reveal the prices of the Fronx next month while the Jimny will be launched in May 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Fronx: Bookings and delivery

Maruti Suzuki is accepting bookings for the Jimny 5-door and the Fronx online on the Nexa website and offline at its Nexa dealerships across the country. One can book the Fronx for a token amount of Rs 11,000 while the Jimny can be reserved for Rs 25,000. As per the latest reports, the Jimny and the Fronx have received over 23,500 and 13,500 bookings yet, respectively, and they will cumulatively soon breach the 40,000 mark.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Fronx: Engine and gearbox

Powering the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed automatic transmission with an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that develops 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. It will also get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm. This mill will come mated to a 5-speed MT and an AMT.

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Jimny at Auto Expo 2023:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Fronx: Price and competition

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be launched next month and that’s when we will get to know its prices. Maruti’s Jimny 5-door SUV, on the other hand, will be launched in May 2023. Upon launch, the Fronx will be the company’s most affordable sub-compact SUV and is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh while the Jimny 5-door is likely to retail from Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom.

