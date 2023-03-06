Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx nears 35,000 bookings mark: Launch next month

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the Fronx sub-compact SUVs have gathered almost 35,000 bookings within two months. Pre-bookings for the same are open and their prices will be announced soon.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, showcased the 5-door version of the Jimny and the all-new Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023. Pre-bookings for the same commenced on January 12 and these sport utility vehicles have now gathered almost 35,000 cumulative bookings. Maruti Suzuki will reveal the prices of the Fronx in April while the Jimny is likely to be launched in May 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx: Bookings and delivery

One can book the Jimny 5-door SUV for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and the Fronx by paying Rs 11,000 online on the Nexa website or offline at Maruti’s Nexa dealerships across the country. Maruti Suzuki confirmed to Express Drives that the Jimny and the Fronx have received over 21,000 and 12,000 bookings yet, respectively, and they will cumulatively soon breach the 35,000 mark.

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha FZ-X First Ride Review: What’s New?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx: Engine and gearbox

The India-spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed automatic transmission with an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Powering the Fronx will be a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that develops 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. It will also sport a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm and will come mated to a 5-speed MT/AMT.

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Jimny at Auto Expo 2023:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx: Price and rivals

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be revealed next month, i.e. in April while the Jimny 5-door is likely to be launched in May this year. Upon launch, the Fronx will be Maruti’s most affordable sub-compact SUV and is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh while the Jimny 5-door is likely to retail from Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue & Sonet: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.