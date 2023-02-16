Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx cross 25,000 bookings: Price reveal soon

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and the Fronx sub-compact SUVs have cumulatively garnered more than 25,000 bookings. Pre-bookings for the same are open and their prices will be announced soon.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, showcased the 5-door version of the Jimny and the all-new Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023. Pre-bookings for the same commenced on January 12 and these sport utility vehicles have already garnered over 25,000 cumulative bookings. Maruti Suzuki will reveal the prices of these SUVs in the next financial year (FY 2023-24).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx: Bookings details

Maruti Suzuki is accepting bookings for the Jimny 5-door and Fronx online on the Nexa website and offline at its Nexa dealerships across the country. One can book the Fronx for a token amount of Rs 11,000 while the Jimny 5-door can be reserved for Rs 25,000. Maruti Suzuki confirmed to Express Drives that the Jimny and the Fronx have garnered 17,000 and 8,500 confirmed bookings yet, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx: Engine and gearbox

Powering the India-spec Jimny will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed automatic transmission with an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities.

The Fronx will get a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that develops 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. It will also sport a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm and will come mated to a 5-speed MT/AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx: Price and rivals

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx are expected to be revealed in April this year while the Jimny 5-door is likely to be launched in May 2023. Upon launch, the Fronx will be Maruti’s most affordable sub-compact SUV and is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh while the Jimny 5-door is likely to retail from Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom.

