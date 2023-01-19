Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx cross 11,000 bookings within a week: Details

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and the Fronx have garnered more than 11,000 cumulative bookings within a week. Pre-bookings for these SUVs are open and they will be launched soon.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, showcased the 5-door version of the Jimny and a new sub-compact SUV, Fronx, at the Auto Expo 2023. Pre-bookings for the same commenced on January 12 and within a week, these new sport utility vehicles from Maruti have garnered over 11,000 cumulative bookings.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx: Booking details

Maruti Suzuki is accepting bookings for the Jimny 5-door and the Fronx online on its official Nexa website and offline at its Nexa dealerships across the country. One can book them for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Now, Maruti Suzuki revealed to Express Drives that the Jimny and the Fronx have garnered 9,000 and 2,500 confirmed bookings within a week respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx: Engine and gearbox

Powering the India-spec Jimny is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT with an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities.

The Fronx will feature a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that develops 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. It will also get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm that will come mated to a 5-speed MT/AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx: Price and launch timeline

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and the Fronx are expected to be revealed in May this year. Upon launch, the Fronx will be Maruti’s most affordable sub-compact SUV while the Jimny 5-door will be positioned between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara.

