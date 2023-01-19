scorecardresearch

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx cross 11,000 bookings within a week: Details

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and the Fronx have garnered more than 11,000 cumulative bookings within a week. Pre-bookings for these SUVs are open and they will be launched soon.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx cross 11,000 bookings within a week: Details
The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and the Fronx are expected to be revealed in May this year

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, showcased the 5-door version of the Jimny and a new sub-compact SUV, Fronx, at the Auto Expo 2023. Pre-bookings for the same commenced on January 12 and within a week, these new sport utility vehicles from Maruti have garnered over 11,000 cumulative bookings. 

jimny 5 door SUV

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx: Booking details 

Maruti Suzuki is accepting bookings for the Jimny 5-door and the Fronx online on its official Nexa website and offline at its Nexa dealerships across the country. One can book them for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Now, Maruti Suzuki revealed to Express Drives that the Jimny and the Fronx have garnered 9,000 and 2,500 confirmed bookings within a week respectively. 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs comparison

Also Read
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx: Engine and gearbox

Powering the India-spec Jimny is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT with an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities. 

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

maruti suzuki jimny

The Fronx will feature a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that develops 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. It will also get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm that will come mated to a 5-speed MT/AMT. 

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Fronx – Crossover or SUV?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx: Price and launch timeline 

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and the Fronx are expected to be revealed in May this year. Upon launch, the Fronx will be Maruti’s most affordable sub-compact SUV while the Jimny 5-door will be positioned between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara.

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: All you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 04:15:00 pm