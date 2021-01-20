Maruti Suzuki Jimny exports begin: SUV now being made in India

The Suzuki Jimny is now being officially manufactured in India. But, it’s forbidden fruit for us in Indian. Maruti Suzuki is building the Jimny only for the export markets. But are we going to get one soon?

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has officially announced the production of the Suzuki Jimny in India. However, I request you to find some inner strength to restrain your emotions with what I’m going to tell you next. The Suzuki Jimny built in India is solely meant for export. Yes, the coveted little Jimny is not going to be sold in India, at least for now. Maruti Suzuki has announced that the first lot of 184 Jimnys built in India are being shipped to Latin America, the Middle East and African markets.

India is now the production base for the Jimny as Suzuki stated that it is aiming to “leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature”. The reason for moving the production of the Jimny to India is due to the overwhelming demand for the model globally. Suzuki claims the worldwide demand for the off-roader is well beyond its manufacturing capacity in Japan. The Indian facility in Gurugram, Haryana, operated by Maruti will supplement the capacity to meet the global demand.

The model which is being manufactured in Gurugram is identical to the specification the Japanese plant is churning out. All Jimnys being built in India use the same 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is offered with the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic with selectable 4×4.

The latest-generation of the Suzuki Jimny made its debut in 2018. Ever since then, the little 4×4 has been rumoured to be launched in India. Maruti Suzuki even showcased the Jimny Sierra at the 2020 Auto Expo, but as we had recently reported, it’s not meant for the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki claims that it has no plans to launch the Jimny in the Indian market. Sources suggest that the Jimny would cannibalise into the sales of the S-Cross and other models within a similar price range. If rumours are to be believed, Maruti Suzuki is said to be working on a five-door Jimny for the Indian market. However, only time will tell if there is any truth to that story.

