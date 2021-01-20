Maruti Suzuki Jimny exports begin: SUV now being made in India

The Suzuki Jimny is now being officially manufactured in India. But, it’s forbidden fruit for us in Indian. Maruti Suzuki is building the Jimny only for the export markets. But are we going to get one soon?

By:January 20, 2021 1:58 PM

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has officially announced the production of the Suzuki Jimny in India. However, I request you to find some inner strength to restrain your emotions with what I’m going to tell you next. The Suzuki Jimny built in India is solely meant for export. Yes, the coveted little Jimny is not going to be sold in India, at least for now. Maruti Suzuki has announced that the first lot of 184 Jimnys built in India are being shipped to Latin America, the Middle East and African markets.

India is now the production base for the Jimny as Suzuki stated that it is aiming to “leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature”. The reason for moving the production of the Jimny to India is due to the overwhelming demand for the model globally. Suzuki claims the worldwide demand for the off-roader is well beyond its manufacturing capacity in Japan. The Indian facility in Gurugram, Haryana, operated by Maruti will supplement the capacity to meet the global demand.

The model which is being manufactured in Gurugram is identical to the specification the Japanese plant is churning out. All Jimnys being built in India use the same 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is offered with the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic with selectable 4×4.

The latest-generation of the Suzuki Jimny made its debut in 2018. Ever since then, the little 4×4 has been rumoured to be launched in India. Maruti Suzuki even showcased the Jimny Sierra at the 2020 Auto Expo, but as we had recently reported, it’s not meant for the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki claims that it has no plans to launch the Jimny in the Indian market. Sources suggest that the Jimny would cannibalise into the sales of the S-Cross and other models within a similar price range. If rumours are to be believed, Maruti Suzuki is said to be working on a five-door Jimny for the Indian market. However, only time will tell if there is any truth to that story.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai Motor India signs MoU with IIT Delhi: Extends Kona electric SUV for research and training

Hyundai Motor India signs MoU with IIT Delhi: Extends Kona electric SUV for research and training

Price hike alert! Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ertiga costlier by this much

Price hike alert! Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ertiga costlier by this much

6 Upcoming supercars, luxury electric vehicle launches in 2021 in India

6 Upcoming supercars, luxury electric vehicle launches in 2021 in India

Budget 2021 expectations (mobility & logistics): Tax incentives, EV adoption, National Logistics Policy

Budget 2021 expectations (mobility & logistics): Tax incentives, EV adoption, National Logistics Policy

Skoda Rapid Rider relaunched: Still lowest-priced sedan in segment

Skoda Rapid Rider relaunched: Still lowest-priced sedan in segment

Video: 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Review | New petrol engine, but something still missing

Video: 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Review | New petrol engine, but something still missing

Renault Kiger teased for the first time: Kia Sonet rival to unveil on 28 January

Renault Kiger teased for the first time: Kia Sonet rival to unveil on 28 January

Groupe PSA and FCA complete merger: Stellantis to offer 39 electric cars by end-2021

Groupe PSA and FCA complete merger: Stellantis to offer 39 electric cars by end-2021

2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo review: Well balanced, but something missing

2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo review: Well balanced, but something missing

Tata Motors bags 98 CESS-related patents in 2020, filed 80

Tata Motors bags 98 CESS-related patents in 2020, filed 80

Nahak Motors launches Made-in-India E-Cycle at Rs 27,000: Opens experience zone in Faridabad

Nahak Motors launches Made-in-India E-Cycle at Rs 27,000: Opens experience zone in Faridabad

BMW R18 'Spirit of Passion': A unique & tantalising custom build unlike anything you've seen

BMW R18 'Spirit of Passion': A unique & tantalising custom build unlike anything you've seen

Toyota Urban Cruiser automatic review, road test: Convenience, practicality rolled in sub-4m form

Toyota Urban Cruiser automatic review, road test: Convenience, practicality rolled in sub-4m form

7-seater cars under Rs 15 lakh: Renault Triber, Mahindra Marazzo and more

7-seater cars under Rs 15 lakh: Renault Triber, Mahindra Marazzo and more

Tata Motors ties up with HDFC, ICICI and many others for financial assistance to CV customers

Tata Motors ties up with HDFC, ICICI and many others for financial assistance to CV customers

January 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 40,000 off on Datsun Go+, Go

January 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 40,000 off on Datsun Go+, Go

Earth Energy to launch 6 new electric vehicles in 2021: First EV to launch this month

Earth Energy to launch 6 new electric vehicles in 2021: First EV to launch this month

Lexus LS500h Nishijin variant launched: New features, specs of this Rs 2.22 crore car

Lexus LS500h Nishijin variant launched: New features, specs of this Rs 2.22 crore car

TVS Jupiter gets a new entry-level variant: Price, features and how much you can save

TVS Jupiter gets a new entry-level variant: Price, features and how much you can save

Honda Grazia Sports Edition launched in India: Price difference, key changes explained

Honda Grazia Sports Edition launched in India: Price difference, key changes explained