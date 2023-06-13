Maruti Suzuki Jimny deliveries commence, but test drives yet to begin at some places!

The deliveries of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny have commenced across India but the test drives are yet to begin at certain dealerships. This Mahindra Thar-rival SUV is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the much-awaited Jimny in the country. The all-new 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been priced from Rs 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom. This lifestyle SUV started arriving at Maruti’s outlets across the country from March onwards and now its deliveries have also commenced. But, at some dealerships, test drives aren’t still available for prospective buyers creating a dilemma for them in confirming their purchasing decision.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Bookings and deliveries

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023 early this year. Bookings for the same commenced in January and as of now, it has received over 31,000 orders. While the customer deliveries have already begun, some dealerships in the Delhi-NCR region and other parts of the country are yet to receive test drive vehicles. As per our sources, some test drive models are in transit while others are awaiting their registration from the RTOs.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. It also gets an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system as standard for superior off-road capabilities.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Price and rivals

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny is offered in two trim levels, Zeta and Alpha, which are spread across several variants. Its prices range from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh, ex-showroom. The Jimny will take on the likes of the Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, etc.

