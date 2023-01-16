Maruti Suzuki Jimny customers were in for a shock when they received an XL-6 booking confirmed message from Nexa.

With the unveiling of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo, enthusiasts finally felt like the carmaker has granted their wishes. Maruti Suzuki also opened bookings for the Jimny on the day of the unveiling, where customers can either book it online, or at the nearest Nexa dealerships.

In the first two days, the Jimny has garnered over 3,000 bookings online and offline. The interest was so immense that the Nexa website had trouble keeping up. Also, those who managed to book the SUV were in for a shock but were quickly relieved of it.

Customers who booked the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny received confirmation messages from Nexa saying “Maruti Suzuki XL-6 booking confirmed”. While some took to the internet and others asked Nexa for clarification, the issue was quickly resolved.

Nexa and Maruti Suzuki have confirmed that the reason customers got this message, was because the Jimny was not updated on the database yet, hence they received the XL-6 message.

Maruti Suzuki is accepting bookings for the Jimny at Rs 25,000, however, the carmaker announced that the official booking amount is Rs 11,000. The difference in amount could be because of different dealers. Also, most dealers have assured deliveries by March this year.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has garnered a massive fan following globally owing to its compact design, small engine, and its 4X4 capabilities. In India, the Jimny is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 102 bhp mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic.

The Jimny offers a robust four-wheel-drive system which the carmaker calls AllGrip, featuring a low-ratio gearbox and a limited-slip differential actuated by the brakes to give better traction when the wheels slip.