Maruti Suzuki Jimny crosses 30,000 bookings: Price reveal on June 7

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has crossed 30,000 bookings ahead of its official launch. Its prices will be announced on June 7 and this SUV will take on the Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, etc.

The much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny now finally has a launch date. As per the latest media reports, the prices of the Jimny 5-door SUV will be revealed on June 7, 2023. Bookings for the same commenced on January 12 and this lifestyle SUV has already garnered more than 30,000 orders ahead of its official launch.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Bookings and delivery

The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV made its official debut early this year at the Auto Expo 2023. Maruti started accepting bookings for this SUV on January 12 and within five months, it has managed to gather over 30,000 bookings. Its prices will be announced next month and the deliveries are likely to begin soon after.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Powertrain and mileage

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 103 bhp and 134 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque-converter AT. It will get an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system as standard for superior off-road capabilities. You can check its mileage figures HERE.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Price and competition

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be offered in two trim levels, Zeta and Alpha, which will be spread across four variants. This 5-door SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Maruti Jimny will take on the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

