Maruti Suzuki Jimny clocks 15,000 bookings in three weeks

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in two variants and will be sold under the Nexa banner.

As expected, after Maruti Suzuki unveiled the much-awaited Jimny 5-door at the recently concluded Auto Expo, the booking numbers have been steadily increasing. The off-roader has clocked 15,000 bookings after three weeks. In the first ten days, Jimny received 9,000 bookings. The initial booking amount for Jimny is Rs 25,000. The new 4×4 SUV will be sold under the Nexa brand and is expected to hit the showrooms in May.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Engine

The Jimny will only be available with a single engine option, the 103bhp 1,462cc motor with 134.2 Nm of torque. The SUV comes standard in a four-wheel-drive system and the powertrain is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. The Jimny is a hardcore off-roader based on a ladder frame chassis and offers a low-range shifter along with 2WD High and 4WD High.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Features

Jimny’s cabin is ruggedly built and uses scratch resistance panels. It is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Arkamy’s surround system. It also comes packed with safety features like ABS, EBD, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent, Brake Assist Function and six airbags.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Price and competition

The Jimny is expected to make its debut in May and could start from Rs 11-12 lakh region. The Maruti Suzuki SUV will take on the likes of the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha and both these vehicles will soon launch their 5-door version soon.