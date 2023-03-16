Maruti Suzuki Jimny arrives at the showroom: Launch coming soon

Mahindra Thar’s rival, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is now displayed at the Nexa showrooms across the country in a phased manner.

The most anticipated SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, has reached Nexa showrooms across the country. With over 20,000 bookings and counting, customers can now get up close and personal with the compact Maruti Suzuki SUV. After showcasing the made-in-India 5-door Jimny in January at the Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki will officially launch it in a couple of months after the entry of the SUV coupe, the Fronx.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Variants and features

The Jimny will only be available at Nexa showrooms and will come in two variants — Zeta and Alpha. Both trims will be available in manual or automatic options. According to reports, Maruti Suzuki has received an overwhelming demand for the Alpha and will focus on rolling out the top trim first.

The Jimny comes equipped with many standard features like six airbags, brake limited slip differential, hill hold and hill descent controls, a touch screen unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4-speaker music system, and 4×4 wheel drive. The Alpha variant gets some additional goodies like LED headlights with fog lamps, a headlight washer, 15-inch alloy wheels, dark green tinted glass, a bigger 9-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, push start/stop button and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Engine and transmission

The Jimny has a single engine option, a 1.5-litre K 15B naturally aspirated petrol powertrain. It has a total output of 103bhp and 134.2Nm of torque. The Jimny will be available with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Based on the ladder frame chassis, the 4×4 wheel drive system or as Suzuki calls it AllGrip Pro offers a low-range gearbox with 2 Wheel-Drive High, 4 Wheel-Drive High and 4 Wheel-Drive Low.

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4×4:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Expected price

The suspense continues to surround the Jimny’s pricing, but Maruti Suzuki will slot between the upcoming Fronx and the Brezza, it could start in the region of Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. There is no direct 5-door hardcore offroader in the market that will go up against the Jimny, but one has to keep in mind that both Force Motors and Mahindra are working on a 5-door Gurkha and Thar respectively.

