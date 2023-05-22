Maruti Suzuki Jimny ARAI mileage revealed: Up to 16.94 kmpl

The ARAI-certified mileage figures of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny have been revealed ahead of its official launch. This 5-door SUV will take on the likes of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the much-awaited Jimny. We are driving this SUV in the capital city of Uttarakhand, Dehradun, and our first drive impressions will go live on May 26, 2023. Now, the company has also revealed the fuel economy figures of the Jimny 5-door SUV. The ARAI-certified mileage figures of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny are mentioned in the table below.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: ARAI mileage figures

Jimny powertrain ARAI mileage Petrol MT 16.94 kmpl Petrol AT 16.39 kmpl

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV is claimed to deliver 16.94 kmpl for the petrol manual variants and 16.39 kmpl for the petrol automatic variants. It is worth mentioning that these are ARAI-certified figures and the real-world fuel economy will vary depending on the driving pattern and road conditions.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. It will get an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system as standard for superior off-road capabilities.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Price and rivals

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be revealed next month, i.e. in June 2023. It will be offered in two trim levels, Zeta and Alpha, and is expected to be priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Jimny 5-door SUV will take on the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

