Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs comparison

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV has made its official debut in India and it will directly rival the Mahindra Thar. Here’s how these SUVs fare against each other.

Maruti Suzuki’s much-anticipated SUV, Jimny, has finally made its global debut in India in a 5-door avatar. Bookings for the same are open and the prices are likely to be announced in May this year. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV will directly rival the Mahindra Thar in the Indian market. Here’s how these SUVs fare against each other.

Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Design and colours

The Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar are off-road SUVs with a boxy design. They are based on a ladder frame platform. While both these SUVs get round-shaped headlamps, Jimny’s units are all-LED ones and it even gets headlamp washers. The Thar, however, looks more muscular and gets up to 18-inch wheels compared to Jimny’s smaller 15-inch alloys. Both these SUVs are offered in six colour shades.

Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Dimensions

Specification Jimny Thar Length 3985 mm 3985 mm Width 1645 mm 1820 mm Height 1720 mm 1844 mm Wheelbase 2590 mm 2450 mm Ground clearance 210 mm 226 mm

Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Engine and gearbox

Specification Jimny Petrol Thar Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol 2.0-litre turbo petrol Power 103 bhp 150 bhp Torque 134 Nm Up to 320 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain 4X4 4X2 / 4X4

The Jimny is offered with a sole 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. Mahindra Thar, on the other hand, gets two diesel engines and a petrol motor. Its 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine churns out 150 bhp and up to 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed MT/AT. Both these SUVs get 4X4 capabilities and the Thar is now offered with 4X2 as well.

Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Price in India

The Mahindra Thar is currently priced in India from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh, ex-showroom. Prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV are yet to be revealed. It is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, these off-road SUVs will rival the Force Gurkha and some pseudo SUVs that are available in this price segment.

