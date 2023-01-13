Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs comparison

Maruti Suzuki’s much-anticipated SUV, Jimny, has finally made its global debut in India in a 5-door avatar. Bookings for the same are open and the prices are likely to be announced in May this year. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV will directly rival the Mahindra Thar in the Indian market. Here’s how these SUVs fare against each other.
Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Design and colours
The Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar are off-road SUVs with a boxy design. They are based on a ladder frame platform. While both these SUVs get round-shaped headlamps, Jimny’s units are all-LED ones and it even gets headlamp washers. The Thar, however, looks more muscular and gets up to 18-inch wheels compared to Jimny’s smaller 15-inch alloys. Both these SUVs are offered in six colour shades.
Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Dimensions
|Specification
|Jimny
|Thar
|Length
|3985 mm
|3985 mm
|Width
|1645 mm
|1820 mm
|Height
|1720 mm
|1844 mm
|Wheelbase
|2590 mm
|2450 mm
|Ground clearance
|210 mm
|226 mm
Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Engine and gearbox
|Specification
|Jimny
|Petrol Thar
|Engine
|1.5-litre NA petrol
|2.0-litre turbo petrol
|Power
|103 bhp
|150 bhp
|Torque
|134 Nm
|Up to 320 Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed MT / 4-speed AT
|6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|4X2 / 4X4
The Jimny is offered with a sole 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. Mahindra Thar, on the other hand, gets two diesel engines and a petrol motor. Its 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine churns out 150 bhp and up to 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed MT/AT. Both these SUVs get 4X4 capabilities and the Thar is now offered with 4X2 as well.
Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Price in India
The Mahindra Thar is currently priced in India from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh, ex-showroom. Prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV are yet to be revealed. It is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, these off-road SUVs will rival the Force Gurkha and some pseudo SUVs that are available in this price segment.
