The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV has leaked online ahead of its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023. Upon launch, it will take on the likes of the Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, etc.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, will unveil its much-awaited Jimny 5-door SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 next month. Now, ahead of its global debut, the first-ever uncamouflaged image of the 5-door Jimny has leaked online. It looks production-ready and significantly larger than the original 3-door model.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: What to expect?

The upcoming 5-door version of the Jimny will be longer than the 3-door model and also have an increased wheelbase. In terms of design, it might look identical to the 3-door version but is likely to get some cosmetic enhancements. The 5-door Jimny will also boast of more features and will sport a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the upcoming Jimny 5-door SUV will remain identical to its standard counterpart. Globally, the Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 100 bhp and 137 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox but there is no automatic transmission on offer. It also gets a 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Price and rivals

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV will make its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. It is likely to be launched in India by mid-2023 and is expected to be priced in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh segment (ex-showroom). The Jimny 5-door SUV will take on the likes of the Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, etc.

Image Source: WhatsApp Forward