Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, will unveil its much-awaited Jimny 5-door SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 next month. Now, ahead of its global debut, the first-ever uncamouflaged image of the 5-door Jimny has leaked online. It looks production-ready and significantly larger than the original 3-door model.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: What to expect?
The upcoming 5-door version of the Jimny will be longer than the 3-door model and also have an increased wheelbase. In terms of design, it might look identical to the 3-door version but is likely to get some cosmetic enhancements. The 5-door Jimny will also boast of more features and will sport a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Engine and gearbox
Mechanically, the upcoming Jimny 5-door SUV will remain identical to its standard counterpart. Globally, the Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 100 bhp and 137 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox but there is no automatic transmission on offer. It also gets a 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Price and rivals
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV will make its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. It is likely to be launched in India by mid-2023 and is expected to be priced in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh segment (ex-showroom). The Jimny 5-door SUV will take on the likes of the Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, etc.
Image Source: WhatsApp Forward