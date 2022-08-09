Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts and offers on its Nexa Line-up

Nexa is offering discounts on its select models in August 2022. The models include Ciaz, Ignis and S-cross Under the offer, while XL6 and Baleno do not have any further discounts

August is generally about Independence Day and in sync with the spirit, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts to boost its sales this month including select models in its Nexa line-up.

The models under offer include Ciaz, Ignis and S-cross while XL6 and Baleno do not have any further discounts and offers. Here is a complete list of what’s on offer-

Ciaz (all-variants)

Customers can avail total maximum benefits up to Rs 30,000 on all the variants of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Ciaz Anniversary Edition

Ciaz Anniversary Edition has Total maximum benefits upto Rs. 30,000.

Rs 24,990 to be charged from the customer and an Exchange Bonus of Rs 25,000 with Corporate Discount of Rs 5,000.

Ignis (MT)

Total maximum benefits available on Ignis MT are up to Rs 48,000; Cash discount up to Rs 28,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, furthermore there is corporate discount of Rs 5,000. This offer is applicable till August 19.

Ignis (AGS)

Total maximum benefits up to ₹20,000, which includes an exchange Bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Ignis Sigma Anniversary Edition

On the Ignis Sigma Anniversary Edition, maximum benefits are available up to Rs 23,800 including a Cash discount of Rs 3,800 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 plus Corporate Discount of Rs 5,000. This offer is Applicable till august 19.

Ignis Delta, Zeta and Alpha Anniversary Edition (MT)

Ignis Delta, Zeta and Alpha Anniversary Edition (MT) are having total benefits upto Rs 29,300, including cash discount of Rs 9,300, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 plus corporate discount of RS 5000. This offer is valid till August 19.

S Cross (MT Variants )

Benefits up to Rs 42,000, including a cash discount of Rs 12,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, plus a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.