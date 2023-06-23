Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross comparison: What to expect?

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India on July 5, 2023. It will be a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and here’s how these premium MPVs are likely to fare against each other.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is all set to venture into the premium segment with the introduction of the Invicto MPV. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India on July 5, 2023. While the Invicto will be a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, both the MPVs are likely to have some notable differences as well. Here’s how the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will fare against the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Design and dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be based on Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform which also underpins the Innova Hycross. Both the premium three-row MPVs will have identical dimensions. However, in terms of design, the Invicto will get minor tweaks that will give it a distinctive look. For instance, there will be a re-designed grille, new alloy wheels and more.

Also Read: 2023 Honda Shine 125 vs SP 125: Price, specs comparison

Render image: andrafebriandesign

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Engine and gearbox

Specification Maruti Invicto Innova Hycross Engine 2.0-litre hybrid 2.0-litre NA petrol

2.0-litre hybrid Power 183 bhp 171 bhp

183 bhp Torque 188 Nm + 206 Nm (electric motor) 205 Nm

188 Nm + 206 Nm (electric motor) Gearbox e-CVT CVT

e-CVT

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will share the powertrain with the Innova Hycross. But, while the Innova Hycross gets a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 2.0-litre hybrid unit, the Invicto will be getting the 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit only paired with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and will be mated to an e-CVT.

Render image: andrafebriandesign

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Features and safety

In terms of features, the Invicto will be the most hi-tech Maruti Suzuki car ever built. That’s because it’s essentially an Innova Hycross underneath the skin and will come loaded with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity. Some other features will include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, up to six airbags, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), etc.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Suzuki Invicto Rs 20 lakh – Rs 30 lakh (expected) Toyota Innova Hycross Rs 18.55 lakh – Rs 29.99 lakh

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be the company’s flagship offering in the Indian market. This premium MPV is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom. Toyota Innova Hycross, on the other hand, is currently priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Watch Video | Toyota Innova Hycross review:

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.