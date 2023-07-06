Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross comparison: Differences explained

The new Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24.79 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Toyota Innova Hycross in a specification-based comparison.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, has ventured into the premium MPV segment with the Innova Hycross-based Invicto. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24.79 lakh, ex-showroom. This is the eighth product to be sold via the company’s Nexa dealerships. Here’s how the new Maruti Suzuki Invicto fares against the Toyota Innova Hycross in a specification-based comparison.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Engine and gearbox

Specification Maruti Invicto Innova Hycross Engine 2.0-litre hybrid 2.0-litre NA petrol

2.0-litre hybrid Power 183 bhp 171 bhp

183 bhp Torque 188 Nm + 206 Nm (electric motor) 205 Nm

188 Nm + 206 Nm (electric motor) Gearbox e-CVT CVT

e-CVT

The Maruti Invicto and Toyota Innova Hycross share mechanicals with each other. But, while the Innova Hycross gets a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 2.0-litre hybrid unit, the Invicto gets the latter only. It features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit paired with an electric motor. The combined output of this powertrain is 183 bhp and it comes mated to an e-CVT.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Design and features

The Invicto is a re-badged version of the Innova Hycross. However, in terms of design, there are some minor updates, including a re-designed grille, new alloys, etc. On the inside, this premium MPV comes loaded with a host of features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, six airbags, etc. But, it misses out on ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) which Toyota does offer on the Innova Hycross.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Suzuki Invicto Rs 24.79 lakh – Rs 28.42 lakh Toyota Innova Hycross Rs 18.55 lakh – Rs 29.99 lakh

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto is offered in only two trim levels: Zeta+ & Alpha+ and its prices range from Rs 24.79 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory. Toyota’s Innova Hycross, on the other hand, is available in multiple variants and retails from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium hybrid MUV launched, prices start at Rs 24.79 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.