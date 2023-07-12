Maruti Suzuki Invicto variants and features explained. We highlight the variant-wise features of the Invicto MPV.

The Toyota-Maruti Suzuki partnership has given rise to yet another product, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Launched at Rs 24.79 lakh onwards, the Invicto will be Maruti Suzuki’s flagship offering and is based on the new Toyota Innova Hycross, which was launched a few months ago.

Similar to how the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder share most things in common, the Invicto and the Hycross share a lot of similarities, including the engine, platform, and many other aspects. The Invicto, however, unlike the Hycross, is offered with a hybrid engine only, a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor that makes 184 bhp and 188 Nm of torque.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is offered in two basic variants – Zeta+ and Alpha+, the former available in either a 7 or 8-seater configuration. Here is a detailed look at the two variants of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and their features.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto variant-wise features explained

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta+

Exterior features

Twin automatic LED headlight

LED DRLs

Body-coloured door handles

Rear wiper and washer

Interior features

Black interior

Soft touch on instrument panel

Leather-wrapped steering and gear knob

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Second-row captain seats

Air-cooled retractable cup holders

Green tinted windows

Keyless entry

Electric ORVMs

USB ports for first and second row

Infotainment

8-inch infotainment system

6 speakers

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

7-inch colour TFT MID

Semi-digital instrument console

Outside temperature gauge

Safety features

6 airbags

Rear-view camera

Electronic parking brake

ABS with EBD

Emergency SOS call button

Manual day and night IRVM

Front and rear disc brakes

Connected car tech

Live tracking and location share function

Stolen vehicle alert and tracking

Tow away alert and tracking

Geofencing

View and share trip history

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha+

Exterior features

Chrome door handles

Wheel arch claddings

Front wipers with time adjust function

Interior features

Sliding panoramic sunroof

Soft touch finish in door trims

Leatherette seats

Powered tailgate

Ventilated seats

Power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

Automatic 2-zone climate control

Infotainment

10-inch infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay 5

Tyre pressure indicator

Rear seatbelt reminder

Safety features

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Automatic day and night IRVM

ISOFIX seat anchors

Connected car tech