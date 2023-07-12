Maruti Suzuki Invicto – Variants and features explained

The Toyota-Maruti Suzuki partnership has given rise to yet another product, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Launched at Rs 24.79 lakh onwards, the Invicto will be Maruti Suzuki’s flagship offering and is based on the new Toyota Innova Hycross, which was launched a few months ago.
Similar to how the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder share most things in common, the Invicto and the Hycross share a lot of similarities, including the engine, platform, and many other aspects. The Invicto, however, unlike the Hycross, is offered with a hybrid engine only, a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor that makes 184 bhp and 188 Nm of torque.
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is offered in two basic variants – Zeta+ and Alpha+, the former available in either a 7 or 8-seater configuration. Here is a detailed look at the two variants of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and their features.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto variant-wise features explained
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta+
Exterior features
- Twin automatic LED headlight
- LED DRLs
- Body-coloured door handles
- Rear wiper and washer
Interior features
- Black interior
- Soft touch on instrument panel
- Leather-wrapped steering and gear knob
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Second-row captain seats
- Air-cooled retractable cup holders
- Green tinted windows
- Keyless entry
- Electric ORVMs
- USB ports for first and second row
Infotainment
- 8-inch infotainment system
- 6 speakers
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 7-inch colour TFT MID
- Semi-digital instrument console
- Outside temperature gauge
Safety features
- 6 airbags
- Rear-view camera
- Electronic parking brake
- ABS with EBD
- Emergency SOS call button
- Manual day and night IRVM
- Front and rear disc brakes
Connected car tech
- Live tracking and location share function
- Stolen vehicle alert and tracking
- Tow away alert and tracking
- Geofencing
- View and share trip history
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha+
Exterior features
- Chrome door handles
- Wheel arch claddings
- Front wipers with time adjust function
Interior features
- Sliding panoramic sunroof
- Soft touch finish in door trims
- Leatherette seats
- Powered tailgate
- Ventilated seats
- Power-adjustable driver seat with memory function
- Automatic 2-zone climate control
Infotainment
- 10-inch infotainment system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay 5
- Tyre pressure indicator
- Rear seatbelt reminder
Safety features
- 360-degree camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Automatic day and night IRVM
- ISOFIX seat anchors
Connected car tech
- Sunroof status
- Remote power window close function
- Remote AC on/off function
- Remote seat ventilation on/off function