Maruti Suzuki Invicto sales cross 750 units in the first month: Bookings surpass 10,000 mark

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, recently ventured into the premium MPV space with the launch of the Invicto. Prices of the new Maruti Suzuki Invicto range from Rs 24.79 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh, ex-showroom. The company managed to sell over 750 units of the Invicto in the first month and it has received over 10,000 bookings yet.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Sales and variant-wise prices

Maruti Invicto variant Price (ex-showroom) Zeta+ 7-seater Rs 24.79 lakh Zeta+ 8-seater Rs 24.84 lakh Alpha+ 7-seater Rs 28.42 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is offered in Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims in seven and eight-seater layouts. Its prices start at Rs 24.79 lakh and they go up to Rs 28.42 lakh, ex-showroom. Maruti sold 757 units of the Invicto in July 2023. Moreover, this Toyota Innova Hycross-based premium MPV has bagged over 10,000 bookings within a month of launch.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Engine and gearbox

Powering the all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit paired with an electric motor. The combined power output of this powertrain is 183 bhp and it comes mated to an e-CVT.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Features and safety

In terms of features, the Maruti Invicto gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, etc. But, it misses out on ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) which Toyota does offer on the Innova Hycross. The safety features of the Invicto include six airbags, an electronic parking brake, hill start assist, a 360-degree camera and more.

