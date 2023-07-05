Maruti Suzuki Invicto price reveal today: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India today at 12:00 PM (IST). This Toyota Innova Hycross-based premium MPV will be Maruti’s flagship offering in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is all set to venture into the premium MPV segment with the launch of the Invicto. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India today at 12:00 PM (IST). This premium MPV will be a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and serve as Maruti’s flagship offering in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Watch LIVE launch

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched today at 12:00 PM (IST). One can watch the live stream of its launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. The Invicto is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom, and will take on the likes of the Toyota Innova Hycross, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: What to expect?

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be based on Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform which also underpins the Innova Hycross. It will get will minor styling tweaks, including a re-designed grille, new alloy wheels and more. On the inside, this MPV will come loaded with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a large panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster, up to six airbags, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), etc.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be a 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit only paired with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and will be mated to an e-CVT. There will be no naturally-aspirated petrol engine on offer which we get to see on the Innova Hycross.

