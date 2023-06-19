Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV bookings open: India launch on July 5

The bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Invicto are now open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. This Toyota Innova Hycross-based premium MPV will be launched in India on July 5, 2023.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has today announced that the company has started accepting pre-orders for its upcoming three-row MPV – Invicto. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India on July 5, 2023. One can pre-book this premium MPV by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000 on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Nexa dealership.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: What to expect?

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. However, one can expect it to feature minor design tweaks that will give it a distinctive appeal. In terms of features, this three-row MPV will get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a large panoramic sunroof, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), etc.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. It will also get a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor, mated to an e-CVT. These are the same powertrain options that we get to see on the Toyota Innova Hycross as well.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Price and rivals

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV will be the company’s flagship product in the Indian market. It will be launched on July 5, 2023, and is expected to be priced from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, Toyota Innova Hycross, MG Hector Plus, etc.

