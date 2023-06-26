Maruti Suzuki Invicto interior leaked ahead of launch: Price reveal on July 5

The interior images of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto have leaked on the internet ahead of its official launch. This premium three-row MPV from Maruti will make its India debut on July 5, 2023.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is all set to introduce its most expensive offering. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India on July 5, 2023, and it will be the flagship product in the company’s line-up. Ahead of its launch, the interior images of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto have leaked on the internet.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Interior features and safety

The leaked images of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto reveal that while its overall layout remains the same as the Innova Hycross, the MPV it is based upon, it does get new upholstery. The Invicto will get an all-black cabin with copper accents on the dashboard and door pads instead of the dual-tone interior of the Innova Hycross.

In terms of features, it will come loaded with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, a large panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, up to six airbags, etc. However, as per some media reports, it is likely to miss out on some ADAS features that are offered with the Innova Hycross.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Engine and gearbox

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will share the powertrain with the Toyota Innova Hycross. But, it will only get the 2.0-litre hybrid unit and not the naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The Invicto’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid powertrain paired with an electric motor will have a combined power output of 183 bhp. It will be mated to an e-CVT.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Price and rivals

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India on July 5, 2023. It is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, Toyota Innova Hycross, MG Hector Plus, etc.

