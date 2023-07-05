scorecardresearch
Maruti Suzuki Invicto India launch LIVE updates: Price, specs, features, mileage of Maruti’s flagship MPV

Maruti Invicto India launch LIVE updates: The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India today at 12:00 PM (IST). This premium MPV will be a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. Check out all the details about it.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is likely to miss out on some ADAS features offered on the Toyota Innova Hycross (Image: MotorBeam)

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV price reveal LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, is all charged up to venture into the premium MPV segment space with the Invicto. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India today at 12:00 PM (IST). Upon launch, it will be Maruti’s flagship and most expensive offering in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross (Image: MotorBeam)

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV: Price, specs, mileage and more

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. Bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. One can book it online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Nexa dealership. The Invicto will get minor design tweaks, including a re-designed grille, new alloys and more. 

Toyota Innova Hycross

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross comparison: What to expect?

Being a flagship product, the Invicto will be Maruti Suzuki’s most feature-rich car ever. It will get a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a large panoramic sunroof, six airbags, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), etc. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit paired with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updated coming your way straight from the launch event.

Live Updates
10:40 (IST) 5 Jul 2023
Maruti’s flagship offering for India!

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be the company's flagship and the most expensive product in its portfolio.

10:15 (IST) 5 Jul 2023
Welcome to the India launch LIVE blog of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto!

Good Morning, ladies and gentlemen. The much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India today in just a few hours from now. Keep watching this space for all the LIVE updates.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 10:15 IST
