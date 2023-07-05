Maruti Invicto India launch LIVE updates: The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India today at 12:00 PM (IST). This premium MPV will be a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. Check out all the details about it.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV price reveal LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, is all charged up to venture into the premium MPV segment space with the Invicto. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in India today at 12:00 PM (IST). Upon launch, it will be Maruti’s flagship and most expensive offering in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross (Image: MotorBeam)

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV: Price, specs, mileage and more

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. Bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. One can book it online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Nexa dealership. The Invicto will get minor design tweaks, including a re-designed grille, new alloys and more.

Being a flagship product, the Invicto will be Maruti Suzuki’s most feature-rich car ever. It will get a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a large panoramic sunroof, six airbags, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), etc. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit paired with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp.

Live Updates