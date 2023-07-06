Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets over 6,200 pre-bookings: Deliveries to begin soon

The new Maruti Suzuki Invicto received over 6,200 bookings even before its official launch. This premium three-row MPV has been priced from Rs 24.79 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has ventured into the premium MPV space with the Invicto. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24.79 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same commenced on June 19 and this premium MPV managed to gather over 6,200 orders even before its official price announcement.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Bookings and deliveries

During the launch event of the all-new Invicto, Maruti Suzuki officially revealed that the company received over 6,200 pre-bookings for this premium MPV. One can book it for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Deliveries of the same will commence immediately and Maruti already has a stock of around 10,000 units. The Invicto will be manufactured at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Engine and gearbox

Powering the all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit paired with an electric motor. The combined power output of this powertrain is 183 bhp and it comes mated to an e-CVT.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Variant-wise prices

Maruti Invicto variant Price (ex-showroom) Zeta+ 7-seater Rs 24.79 lakh Zeta+ 8-seater Rs 24.84 lakh Alpha+ 7-seater Rs 28.42 lakh

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Invicto in Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims in seven and eight-seater layouts. Its prices start at Rs 24.79 lakh and they go up to Rs 28.42 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Maruti Suzuki Invicto will take on the likes of the Toyota Innova Hycross, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

