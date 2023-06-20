Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Five first time features

To make its presence felt in the premium MPV class, the Toyota Innova Hycross-based Maruti Suzuki Invicto will offer a host of functions which will be a first for the car manufacturer.

Maruti Suzuki will be entering the premium MPV on July 5th by launching Invicto. The new three-row vehicle will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and will be sold under Maruti Suzuki’s premium brand, Nexa. The Invicto will introduce first-time features which no other Maruti Suzuki vehicle comes equipped with.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: ADAS and Safety

The Invicto will be the first Maruti Suzuki vehicle that will come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company has already confirmed that the full-size MPV will get this state-of-the-art safety feature. Borrowing the Toyota Safety Sense suite, the upcoming Invicto will offer Blind Spot Monitor, Pre-Collision System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Trace Assist and Auto High Beam. The new Maruti Suzuki MPV will get six airbags as a standard function.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV bookings open: India launch on July 5

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Powered tailgate

It’s all about convenience and Maruti Suzuki Invicto will come with a powered tailgate like the Toyota Innova. With a click of a button on the trunk or on the key fob, one can open the boot lid without any hassle. With easy access to the luggage bay, one can effortlessly load and unload objects, bags and other various cargo from the boot.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Ottoman lounge seats

Straight from Toyota’s luxury division, Lexus, the Innova Hycross top trim sports the Ottoman seat, which the Invicto will also boast of. These Captain seats will pamper the second passengers with its multiple seating options with a touch of a button like the recline position and expandable leg rest. Like the Innova Hycross, the Invicto’s seats are expected to get luxurious leather upholstery.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Driver memory seat

No feature is left unturned with the Invicto-like ventilated front seats. To take a notch higher, the driver’s seat is 8-way electrically adjustable ensuring that it offers a versatile seating position. The seat also comes with a memory function which allows you to save your seating position and recall it with a press of a button. The Invicto will be able to save up to two seat settings. To change the settings, simply set the new driving position by pressing and holding the memory button 1 or 2.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Additional goodies

Maruti Suzuki is aiming to make Invicto the benchmark in the MPV segment. Therefore, it will come with a host of first-time features like an electrochromic rearview mirror, multi-zone climate control for both front and rear, rear sunshades and a premium 9-speaker music system.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.