Maruti Suzuki Invicto design leaked ahead of launch, showcasing what the MPV will look like at its launch on July 5.

Days ahead of its official launch, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been spotted at a dealership, revealing its design details. The Invicto will be Maruti Suzuki’s version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, similar to how the new Grand Vitara and the Hyryder are.

To be officially launched on July 5, the new Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets a slightly different grille compared to the Hycross. The Invicto features two chrome slats on the grille that extends towards the headlights, which looks like an evolution of the new Brezza’s grill. The headlights will feature Nexa’s signature three-block DRLs and a redesigned bumper.

Towards the rear, the new Invicto gets a familiar Nexa tal lamp design and misses out on the plastic claddings around the wheel arches. Apart from these minor changes, the two MPVs look identical from the rear.

Similar to how the Grand Vitara is made, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be made by Toyota at its plant on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The Invicto will be powered by the same Toyota Hycross engine, the 184bhp 2.0-litre petrol hybrid unit, mated to an e-CVT. This will be Maruti Suzuki’s first automatic-only model in India.

When launched in July, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be the carmaker’s flagship offering and will compete with its own sibling from Toyota, the Hycross. The Innova Hycross is priced at Rs 25.03 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, and we can expect a slightly lower pricing for the Invicto.

