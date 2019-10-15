Maruti Suzuki invested Rs 154 crore towards CSR initiatives last fiscal

During the last fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd invested Rs 154 crore towards its CSR initiatives, the company said in an official release today. India's leading carmaker said that its CSR initiatives are inclined towards community development, road safety and skill development. The company said that all these initiatives are in sync with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) specified by the United Nations and correspond to economic growth, clean water and sanitation, decent work, quality education, good health and well-being.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, stated “Maruti Suzuki is focused on creating a visible social impact with its CSR initiatives. The projects are selected based on need-assessment and stakeholder consultation. These are closely monitored by the company and third party impact assessment is carried out. All our CSR efforts are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals propagated by the United Nations.”

As part of its CSR initiatives, in 26 villages of Haryana and Gujarat, Maruti Suzuki has taken up community development efforts in the arena od water and sanitation, community infrastructure as well as education. The company has set-up 21 water ATMs in 20 villages. Furthermore, it has constructed more than 4000 toilets supported by sewer lines and waste management system.

In addition to this, Maruti Suzuki has also launched various skill development programs. The company has also taken up a number of road safety projects. In collaboration with Delhi Police, the company implemented a Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS) and Red Light Violation Detection System (RLVDS) in February 2019. Besides, the company continued to support over 110 government industrial training institutes across the country, it added.

In 2018-19, the company trained around 4,00,000 people at the seven Institutes of Driving Training and Research and 16 road safety knowledge centres.